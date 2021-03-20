- DATA STORY: At nearly 41,000, India's daily new Covid cases back to Nov-end level
IND vs ENG LIVE 5th T20: Will India rejig its playing 11 in series decider?
India vs England live toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, toss, playing 11, and match updates here
India vs England | India cricket team | England cricket team
The toss between Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will take place at 6:30 pm IST. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Vitrat Kohli and company will look to build on the confidence they gained in defending a target in the last match and win the fifth and final T20 International match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Moteran, in Ahmedabad today, and clinch the series.
India defended 185 runs in the 4th T20 despite lot of dew on the ground.
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
India vs England playing 11
England and India are likely to retain their same playing 11 from previous match. But India needs to answer its top-order woes as persisting with out of form KL Rahul in the series decider may prove too costly for the home team.
Check IND vs ENG 5th T20 playing 11 and head-to-head details here
IND vs ENG 5th T20 live toss time and predictions
The batting second has won three out of four matches at Motera Stadium in the series. India defended a target in excess of 180 in previous match on a soggy ground. However, it won’t be easy to repeat it again as today’s match may also see a lot of dew on the ground. So, in a do or die game both the captains – Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan – would look to win the toss and opt to bowl first on the tricky Motera wicket.
India vs England 5th T20 live scorecard
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs ENG 5th T20 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
Check IND vs ENG ODIs full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
IND vs ENG 5th T20 live telecast for free
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 5th T20I for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 7 pm onwards.
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…
