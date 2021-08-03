Chiellini signs new Juventus contract, to stay with club until 2023

-
ALSO READ
Euro 2020 final: Where Italy and England can win or lose
Spain, Italy take unbeaten runs into Euro 2020 semifinals
5 Italians, no Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2020 team of the tournament
Deduct points, fine heavily: Neville slams founding clubs of Super League
Revived Aaron Ramsey key to Wales' success at Euro 2020
-
Euro 2020-winning Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini has signed a two-year contract extension at Juventus.
As a result, the centre-back will stay with the club until 2023, the club confirmed on Monday evening.
Chiellini had become a free agent this summer when his contract expired, but now he has decided to renew it to stay with Juventus for two more years.
"In the end, the signing was a formality, because as soon as I knew that my body would allow me to continue playing, there was always the will of both parties to continue together," Chiellini told the club's media channel.
"It was just the timing of various situations that delayed this signing. The very close relationship between myself and Juventus goes beyond everything else. I had absolutely no doubts that I would remain here," he added.
The centre-back has made 535 appearances for the club, winning nine Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia five times.
Chiellini played a limited role last season as injuries saw him play just 17 Serie A matches.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor