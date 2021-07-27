I want to establish a high intensity state of play: Football coach Westwood

-
ALSO READ
European football split as big clubs agree to form breakaway league
Sub-junior women's hockey: SAI Academy vs MP in semis
Deduct points, fine heavily: Neville slams founding clubs of Super League
Humor, sarcasm, anger: Reaction to European Super League proposals
Lyon could face French rival PSG in Women''s Champions League
-
Stressing that he is looking forward to building an attractive, energetic, and intense football side, former English footballer, Ashley Westwood, who recently came on board as the Head Coach of I league club RoundGlass Punjab Football Club (RGPFC), tells IANS, "In this role, I am looking to provide the team with the highest level of coaching and technical analysis along with good tactical awareness. I am keen on establishing our side as a strong contender in this season's I-League."
Adding that his major focus areas will be establishing a style of play that is high intensity, this graduate of Manchester United Academy, says, "I am sure our fans will come to love that. Focus will be on further developing the players that we have and creating opportunities for our brightest academy players. I will ensure that the club builds upon its strong debut season last year."
Talk to him about the importance of football clubs and the lack of the same in India, the Bridgnorth-born says, "Yes, professional clubs are definitely important. Investment in building better infrastructure in India is crucial. The more professional clubs/academies we have, the more people will be exposed to the game from a young age."
With a view to spot talent early on, Westwood feels that the key is to give a chance to children between ages four and six to play so as to gauge if they enjoy a particular sport. "If you don't enjoy it, then you can't play that sport for long. So, it is important to spot kids who are enthusiastic about it from an early age. From there, you just have to give them the right platform, coaching, and facilities to build their skills and capabilities."
Adding that sports clubs and academies not only play an important role in talent spotting, but also nurture young talent by providing the necessary facilities and guidance needed to develop skills and build great players, he says, "Academies and clubs also focus on developing the basic fundamental and psychological skills of young players to improve their performance, which, in turn, helps shape them for the future."
In a country like India where not many parents encourage children to take up sports professionally, Westwood feels that considering the fact that participation in sports is an important part of a child's physical and mental growth, it must be encouraged from a young age. "It's important that parents support their children in their career choices. If they see that their child is enthusiastic about football, they should let them take up the professionally. Also, I feel It is also important to educate parents on the importance of sports and how it helps build a healthy lifestyle, self-confidence, and improves leadership skills."
Westwood, who was the Head Coach for Bangalore FC says that it was a great learning experience, something that will help him in his current assignment. "It was my first coaching stint in India, and it went very well. My vision is to take RGPFC to greater heights building on its strong start last season," he concludes.
(Sukant Deepak can be contacted at sukant.d@ians.in)
--IANS
sukant/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor