Olympics: Spain held to 0-0 by Egypt with 6 players from Euro 2020

Starting with six players who rushed from the European Championship to the Olympics, Spain was held to a 0-0 draw by Egypt on Thursday in the team's opening match of the men's soccer tournament.
Spain's best chance to score at the Sapporo Dome came when Dani Ceballos hit the post. The 24-year-old Real Madrid midfielder, who got injured at the end of the first half and had to be taken out, is one of three overage players permitted in the squad.
The players in the starting lineup who were also part of Spain's run to the Euro 2020 semifinals two weeks ago were goalkeeper Unai Simn, defenders Eric Garca and Pau Torres, midfielder Pedro, and forwards Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal.
Egypt picked players from domestic clubs except Saudi-based Ahmed Hegazi, the team's captain. Liverpool would not release striker Mohamed Salah for the Olympics with the Premier League season starting in three weeks.
