China's Tokyo contingent of 431 athletes biggest ever at an Olympics

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Tested and tracked ! Olympic visitors set for Tokyo 2020
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo 2020 to curb Covid-19
Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
-
China will send 431 athletes, including 24 Olympic champions, to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games following the unveiling of the delegation in Beijing.
The team will have 298 female athletes and 133 male athletes competing in 225 events in Tokyo.
293 athletes will be making their Olympic debut.
This is the largest delegation that China has ever sent to an Olympics.
The 14-year-old Quan Honghcan, competing in women's diving, is the youngest athlete while the 52-year old Li Zhenqiang competing in equestrian event is the oldest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor