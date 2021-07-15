China's Tokyo contingent of 431 athletes biggest ever at an Olympics

will send 431 athletes, including 24 Olympic champions, to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games following the unveiling of the delegation in Beijing.

The team will have 298 female athletes and 133 male athletes competing in 225 events in Tokyo.

293 athletes will be making their Olympic debut.

This is the largest delegation that has ever sent to an

The 14-year-old Quan Honghcan, competing in women's diving, is the youngest athlete while the 52-year old Li Zhenqiang competing in equestrian event is the oldest.

