Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6: India medal contenders to watch today

The Birmingham edition of Commonwealth games 2022 is getting more fascinating by the hour. With 13 medals in the account, India stands firm at sixth spot. As weightlifting has been a game-changer for India, we can expect more medals on day 6 as there are three medal matches in different categories of Weightlifting.

As of now, India has won 8 medals, 2 Judo medals, and a medal each in Table tennis, badminton and Lawn bowls, getting India to a total of 13 medals. Day 5 was a mix of surprise and shock because of unexpected defeats in the Badminton final, (Women), Hockey, and Squash.

However, Gold medals in Lawn bowls and Table tennis have brought a smile to many faces. Vikas Thakur also won a silver medal in Men's 96 kg category weightlifting, while saved India from major disappointment by helping India win a silver medal in Badminton Mixed Final.



Also Read | Commonwealth Games, Day 6: India full Schedule

On Day 6, there would be three medal matches in Weightlifting, four round-of-16 matches in Judo and five boxing quarterfinals.

Saurav Ghosal - Bronze Medal match - Men's singles squash

On Day 5, Saurav Ghoshal lost to New Zealand's Paul Coll in the men's singles semi-final by 3-0. Despite being a strong contender for gold, he will have to settle for bronze if he manages to defeat England's James Willstrop in the bronze medal match on Wednesday.

Purnima Pandey – Women’s 87+kg (Finals) – Weightlifting

Purnima Pandey might hoist the Indian flag again in the arena of weightlifting, as she has eight national records to her name. In the 2021 Commonwealth Championships Tashkent, she clinched gold in the 87+kg category by lifting 229 kg. The CWG 2022 would be the best time to prove her potential and get some more medals for India.

Lovepreet Singh – Men’s 109kg (Finals) – Weightlifting

Another weightlifter Lovepreet Singh will compete in the 109kg finals. He has been outstanding as a young weightlifter and has won a bronze at the Asian Junior Championships. Lovepreet hails from Punjab and has won a silver medal in the same category at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships at Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 2021.

Gurdeep Singh – Men’s 109+kg category (Finals)– Weightlifting

Gurdeep Singh would be the heavyweight contender to participate in the men's 109+ kg category on Wednesday, August 3. He has a record of breaking three records at three separate levels in 2020. During that contest, he won gold in the 105kg category. At the World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim, he lifted a total weight of 388 kg. 2022 could be the best chance to prove his potential.

Apart from these four athletes, Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammad Anees will be representing India at the Men's long jump finals. After qualifying their rounds at 2022, both are strong medal contenders. 23-year-old Murali Shreeshankar was the only long jumper in his group to cross the 8-metre jump mark with his very first jump of 8.05-meters. However, timings of the men’s long jump final will be updated later on.