Commonwealth Games, Day 6: India full Schedule - Wednesday, August 3

After a phenomenal performance on Day 5, India is looking strong on the table. Currently, India stands at 6th position with five gold and silver and three bronze medals taking India's total to 13 medals. Indian women's mixed fours team created history in Lawn Bowls, while the Table Tennis team defeated Singapore in the final to clinch the fifth gold of the tournament.
Vikas Thakur got silver in Weightlifting Men's 96 kg category, and Gopichand led India to the first ever silver medal in the Commonwealth games after 24 years. On Day 6, there will be three weightlifting medal matches, five boxing quarterfinals and four Judo round-of-16 matches that might change India's tally in CWG 2022.
Among the top six, South Africa is India's closest competitor with six gold, five silver and five bronze medals. Indian athletes would surely want to change this number as only five days are left in the competition.
Since weightlifting has been India's flagbearer, we can expect more medals on Day 6, but we can not ignore the fact that India has been excellent in para and team sports. Thus, it would be interesting to watch every contest on Day 6.
The best time to watch CWG 2022 is from 1 pm to 2.00 am the next morning, as there would be dozens of crucial events for Indian athletes. So, if you're an Indian supporter, stay tuned for the updates and watch how India creates history once again.
When to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?
Matches will be live telecast back-to-back on different channels and regular updates will be available on the internet.
|Timings
|Event
|Highlights
|1 pm
|Men’s Singles (Lawn Bowls)
|Mridul Borgohain vs Chris Locke (Falkland Islands)
|Women’s Pair (Lawn Bowls)
|India vs Niue
|2 pm
|
Men’s 109 KG (Weightlifting)
|
Lovepreet Singh
|2.30 pm
|Judo
|
Tulika Maan vs TBD – Women’s 78 KG Quarter-Finals
|
Deepak Deswal vs Erick Jean Sebastian (Cameroon) Men’s +100 KG Round of 16 (Judo)
|3.10 pm
|Para Table Tennis Women's singles
|
Bhavina Hashmukhbhai Patel vs Daniela Di Toro (Australia) – Class 3 – 5 Group 1
|Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Sue Bailey (England) – Women’s Singles Class 3 – 5 Group 2
|
Baby Sahana Ravi vs Faith Obazuaye (Nigeria) – Women’s Singles Class 6 – 10 Group 1
|3.30 pm
|Hockey
|
India vs Canada – Women’s Pool A Match
|Squash
|
Joshana Chinappa/Harinder vs Sri Lanka – Mixed Doubles Round of 32
|4.00 pm
|Lawn Bowls
|
Mridul Borgohain vs Ian Mclean (Scotland) – Men’s Singles (Lawn Bowls)
|
India vs South Africa – Women’s Pair
|4.45 pm
|Boxing
|
Nitu Ganghas vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland) – Women’s 45 – 48 KG Quarter-Finals
|4.55 pm
|Para Table Tennis
|
Raj Aravindan Alagar vs George Wyndhen (Sierra) – Men’s Singles Class 3 – 5 Group 1
|5.45 pm
|Boxing
|
Hussam Uddin Mohammed vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Nambia) – Men’s 54 – 57 KG Quarter-Finals (Boxing)
|6.30 pm
|Hockey
|
India vs Canada – Men’s Pool B Match (H
|
Weightlifting
|
Purnima Pandey – Women’s 87+ KG
|7.30 pm
|Lawn Bowls
|
India vs Cook Islands – Men’s Fours (Lawn Bowls)
|8.30 pm -11.30 pm
|Squash
|
Sourav Ghosal vs TBD – Men’s Singles Medal Match
|9.40 pm
|
Para Table Tennis
|
Baby Sahana Ravi vs Gloria Gracia Wong Sze (Malaysia) – Women’s Singles Class 6 – 10 Group 1
|10.15 pm
|
Para Table Tennis
|
Bhavina Hashmukhbhai Patel vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Nigeria) – Women’s Singles Class 3 – 5 Group 1
|
Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Amanda Jane Tscharke (Australia) – Women’s Singles Class 3 – 5 Group 2
|Lawn Bowls
|
10.30 pm
|
India vs England – Men’s Fours (Lawn Bowls)
|Cricket
|
India vs Barbados – Women’s T20 (Cricket)
|11.00 pm
|Weightlifting
|
Gurdeep Singh – Men’s 109+ KG
|11.30 pm
|High Jump
|
Tejaswin Shankar – Finals (If Qualified)
|12.00 am (7th day)
|Para Table Tennis
|
Raj Aravindan Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle (Nigeria) – Men’s Singles Class 3 – 5 Group
|12.35 am (7th day)
|Women's Shot Put Fin
|
00:35 AM (Aug 4): Manpreet Kaur – Women’s Shot Put Final (Athletics)
|12.45 am (7th day)
|Boxing
|
Lovlina Borgohain vs Rosie Eccles (Wales) – Women’s 64 – 70 KG Quarter-Finals
|2.00 am (7th day)
|Boxing
|
Ashish Kumar vs Aaron Bowen (England) – Men’s 75 – 80 KG Quarter-Final
Where can you watch Commonwealth Games 2022?
You can stream Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sonyliv. The CWG will be live broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Ten 3, and Ten 4.
