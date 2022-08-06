Commonwealth Games, Day 9: India's full Schedule - Saturday, August 6

Indian wrestlers bagged six medals on Day 8 of the 2022 in men’s and women’s freestyle in different weight categories. While Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and won gold medals, Anshu Malik clinched silver, and Mohit Grewal and Divya Kakran won bronze in their specific categories. However, India women’s team lost in the hockey semifinals against Australia by 0-3 in the penalty shootout.

and Deepak Punia made their fans happy by bagging gold medals at Commonwealth Games’ in the Men’s Freestyle 65 kg and 86 kg respectively. was another name in the Women’s freestyle 62 kg category who added gold medal to India's tally. Moreover, Anshu Malik was the only one with a silver medal on Day 8.

Divya Kakran won a bronze medal in the Women’s freestyle 68 kg, whereas the heavyweight Mohit Grewal bagged bronze in the Men’s freestyle wrestling 125 kg category. It might not be wrong to say that wrestling is becoming another favorite sport for Indian athletes.

Currently, India is ranked 5th with 9 gold, 8 silver, and 9 bronze medals respectively.

On Day 9, there would be multiple medal matches in different categories of different sports. Hence, we can expect more medals from India at the today. Also read | Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: India conquers in freestyle wrestling

When to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

Day 9 at the would be full of surprises as there are more than 15 medal matches, where India will be proving their mettle. The live telecasts can be enjoyed on different platforms, streaming channels, and television channels. Here is the schedule for the 2022 on Day 9.

Timings Event Highlights 2:00 PM Women’s Doubles Round of 16 (Table Tennis) Batra Manika / Chitale Diya Parag vs Hosenally Oumehani / Jalim Nandeshwaree (Mauritius) 2:00 PM Women’s Doubles Round of 16 (Table Tennis) Akula Sreeja / Tennison Reeth vs Thomas Wu Zhang Chloe Anna / Whitton Lara (Wales) 2:50 PM Para Athletics Poonam Sharma, Sharmila, Shantosh Women’s F55 – 57 Shot Put Finals 03:00 PM Onwards Women’s Freestyle 50 KG Group A Match 1 (Wrestling) Pooja Gehlot vs Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio (Scotland) 3.00 PM Onwards Women’s Freestyle 53 KG Nordic System Match 2 (Wrestling) vs Samantha Stewart (Canada) 03:00 PM Onwards Men’s Freestyle 74 KG 1/8 Finals (Wrestling) Naveen Kumar vs Ogbonna Emannuel John (Nigeria) 03:00 PM Onwards Women’s Freestyle 50 KG Group A Match 3 (Wrestling) Pooja Gehlot vs Rebecca Ndolo Muambo (Cameroon) 03:00 PM Onwards Women’s Freestyle 53 KG Nordic System Match 3 (Wrestling) vs Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye (Nigeria) 03:00 PM Onwards Women’s Freestyle 76 KG Quarter-Finals (Wrestling) Pooja Sihag vs Mitchell Montague (New Zealand) 03:00 PM Onwards Men’s Freestyle 57 KG Quarter-Finals (Wrestling) Ravi Kumar vs Suraj Singh (New Zealand) 03:00 PM Onwards Men’s Freestyle 97 KG Quarter-Finals (Wrestling) Deepak Nehra vs Nishan Randhawa (Canada) 03:00 PM Onwards Women’s Freestyle 53 KG Nordic System Match 6 (Wrestling) vs Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don (Sri Lanka) 3:00 PM Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final (Athletics) Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami 3:00 PM Boxing Women’s 45-48 KG Semi-Finals 3:30 PM Boxing Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) vs Amit Panghal – Men’s 48-51 KG Semi-Finals 3:30 PM Women’s T20 Semi-Finals (Cricket) India vs England 4:20 PM Athletics Avinash Sable in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final 4:20 PM Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals (Badminton) P. V. Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh (Malaysia) 04:30 PM / 07:30 PM Men’s Fours – Medal Match (Lawn Bowls) India vs TBD 4:45 PM Women’s 4x100m Relay Round 1 Heat 1 (Athletics) India 4:55 PM Men’s Double Semi- Finals (Table Tennis) Sathiyan Gnanasekaran / Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Lum Nicholas / Luu Finn (Australia) 6:00 PM Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals (Table Tennis) Achanta Sharath Kamal / Akula Sreeja vs Lum Nicholas / Jee Minhyung (Australia) 7:15 PM Boxing Savannah Alfia Stubley (England) vs Nikhat Zareen at Women’s 48-50 KG Semi-Finals 8:00 PM Boxing Gemma Paige Richardson (England) vs Jasmine Lamboria at Women’s 57-60 kg semi-final 8:30 PM Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals (Table Tennis) (subjected to qualification) Batra Manika / Chitale Diya Parag vs Carey Charlotte / Hursey Anna (Wales) // Fu Ching Nam / Zhang Mo (Canada) 10:00 PM Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals (Badminton) Srikant Kidambi vs Toby Penty (England) 10:30 PM Men’s Semi-Final (Hockey) India vs South Africa 10:50 PM: Badminton Jolly Treesa / Gayatri Gopichand vs Richardson Tahlia / Wynter Katherine (Jamaica) 10:45 PM Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match (Table Tennis) Raj Aravind Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle (Nigeria) 11:30 PM Women’s Hammer Throw Final (Athletics) Manju Bala 11:30 PM Boxing Joseph Commey (Ghana) vs Mohammad Hussamuddin at Men’s 54-57 KG Semi-Finals 00:15 AM (Aug 7) Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match (Table Tennis) Sue Bailey (England) vs Sonalben Manubhai Patel 00:45 AM (Aug 7) Boxing Rohit Tokas vs Stephen Zimba (Zambia) – Men’s 63.5-67 KG Semi-Finals 01:00 AM (Aug 7) Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match (Table Tennis) Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Nigeria) 01:30 AM (Aug 7) Boxing Sagar Ahlawat vs Ifeanyi Onyekwere (Nigeria) – Men’s 54-57 KG Semi-Finals 02:40 AM (Aug 7) Athletics Avinash Sable - Men’s 5000m Final

Where to watch 2022?

You can watch the live coverage of Day 9 on specific Sony television channels, such as Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4. Also, you can enjoy live streaming on the Sony Liv app.