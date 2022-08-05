- Ericsson, Nokia scale up operations as firms gear up for 5G launch
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 LIVE: India expects gold from wrestlers
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Wrestling begins for the first time today. Star Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Poonia and Sakshi Malik would be in action. Nothing less than gold is expected from them
Commonwealth Games | CWG | Wrestling
Bajrang Punia will be looking to win gold for India at CWG 2022.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 LIVE
The Indian contingent, waking up happier after historic medals from Murali Sresshankar in Long Jump and Powerlifter Sudhir, will be looking to add a lot of medals today, most of them gold from the wrestlers as wrestling begins at the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Coventry Arena in Birmingham.
Wrestling to fetch India important gold
The matches in wrestling would begin for the first time today and star Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Poonia and Sakshi Malik would be in action. Nothing less than gold is expected from them.
Hima Das will compete in Semi-Final
Indian star athlete Hima Das who qualified as the top runner in her heat will be competing in the semi-final of the 200 Metres Race. Along with her, Eldhose Paul and Aboobacker will be participating in Men’s Triple Jump qualification. In the qualifying, Pravin Chitravel will also be competing in Men’s Triple Jump.
The other athletes in the reckoning will be Jyothi Yarraji in Women’s 110 M Hurdles, Ancy Sojan in Women’s Long Jump and the Men’s 4x400 M Relay team.
Players look to secure medals in Para Table Tennis
Apart from these star attarcation, three Indian Para Table Tennis players will be competing in the semi-final and would be looking to secure at least a medal for the country. The Table Tennis, Squash and Badminton action will continue as usual and Indian players would be looking to make it to the quarter-finals.
Indian Women’s Hockey team face Australia in Semis
The Indian Women’s Hockey team, which could convert only one penalty corner out of nine against England, would b playing for it as they now have to face Australia in the semi-final. The Indian team has improved leaps and bounds and is not a pushover anymore and more importantly these same girls beat Australia in the Olympics quarterfinal and hence an exciting match will be up on offer.
Commonwealth Games Day 8 Live Updates: Catch all the Indian athletes in action at Birmingham 2022 as they hope to secure more medals for the country
