Concluding part of IPL 2021 in UAE likely to see return of crowds

-
ALSO READ
IND vs NZ WTC final reserve day, prize money, free telecast, streaming
Check IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11, Southampton weather forecast here
IND vs NZ: Kohli, Williamson set to renew captaincy rivalry in WTC final
WTC final: Will try to frustrate Williamson with dot balls, says Siraj
BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final and England test series in UK
-
The second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021, scheduled to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, could witness the return of the crowds.
Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) general secretary Mubashir Usmani was quoted as saying by Gulf News that the board will speak to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the UAE government regarding allowing crowds back to the stands.
According to Usmani, the ECB will work closely with the BCCI and the UAE government to gain consent for the processes that must be followed in order for supporters to return to the stadium. The ECB will also address the topic with the ICC to review their spectator needs in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"As hosts, ECB will work closely with the authorities to seek approval on what protocols need to be followed -- this includes fan attendance, we will then discuss it with the BCCI as well as the ICC to assess their spectator requirements. We want our ex-pat and Emirati sports-loving fans in the UAE to be able to watch the action from the stands," he was quoted as saying.
Reports also suggested that the UAE government has given the green light to allow 60 per cent capacity of the crowd in the stadium for the remaining matches. The second phase of IPL 2021 will resume with the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on September 19.
In total, 31 matches, including qualifiers, will be played over the course of 27 days.
Despite several calls, BCCI officials were unavailable to comment on the issue.
--IANS
cs/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor