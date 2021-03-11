Coronavirus-affected Pakistan Super League to resume in June

The Pakistan Super League will resume in June after it was suspended last week when six players and a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

The Board and owners of the six clubs made the decision on Thursday, a week after the Twenty20 league was postponed.

The remaining 20 games will be played in Karachi which also staged the first 14 games before the national team's departure to England on June 26.

June was the most practical window due to Pakistan's international commitments in March-April and late August-September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)