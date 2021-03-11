Check India vs England 1st T20 live toss time, live streaming details here

The top two teams, England (No. 1) and India (No. 2), in T20 International cricket will look to stamp their supremacy in the shortest format, when they square off in the first match of the five-match T20 series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, in Ahmedabad on Friday.



The visitors would look to restore their pride under skipper Eoin Morgan, who leads the white ball sides in the five T20s and three ODIs. England would look to return to its winning ways after losing the four-match Test series 3-1 and consequently failing to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship.



England’s white-ball specialists are expected to pose a tough challenge for the Virat Kohli-led team as they are more adapted to playing on flatter decks in limited overs games unlike in Test matches where the pitches demanded application against spinners.



As many as 13 of the 16 players in England's T20 squad have prior experience of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with some of the top players like skipper Morgan, Ben Stokes, and being an integral part of their respective IPL squads.

Dawid Malan is at the top spot of ICC T20I rankings for batsman. Photo: @Englandcricket

The IND vs ENG 1st T20 will take place on March 12, Friday.The venue for the 1st T20 International between India and England is Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.The Sardar Patel stadium is renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of 3rd Test on February 24.

What will be the match timings for the first T20 match between India and England?

The 1st T20 match between the Indian cricket team and the will begin at 7:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm GMT.The India vs England live toss for the 1st T20 between the and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 6:30 pm IST or 1:00 pm GMT.The England vs India 1st T20 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.The live streaming of India vs England 1st T20 will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP in five languages.Doordarshan will live telecast the ENG vs IND T20 matches on its terrestrial network.