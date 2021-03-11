Asghar Afghan becomes 1st Afghanistan batsman to hit 150 in Test cricket

-
Skipper Asghar Afghan on Thursday became the first Afghanistan batsman to hit 150 in an innings of a Test match. The 33-year-old cricketer achieved the feat in the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
He was followed by Hashmatullah Shahidi as the batsman also crossed the 150-run mark in the second game of the series on Thursday. The duo ended up adding 307 runs as the Zimbabwe bowlers looked lost for ideas.
Meanwhile, Afghan has also become the leading run-scorer for his side in the longest format of the game, having played most Tests among his teammates.
In the second Test, Afghanistan posted 307/3 on day one on the back of Afghan's gutsy century and Ibrahim Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi's fifties.
Afghanistan was dismissed for 131 and 135 in the first Test, but the side made a comeback with an improved batting performance in the second game.
Afghan and Hashmatullah displayed dominant performance as they added 81 runs to their overnight total without losing a wicket.
The duo continued to pile further misery on Zimbabwe on day two before spinner Sikandar Raza finally got the breakthrough when he trapped the skipper in front of the stumps to reduce Afghanistan to 428/4.
