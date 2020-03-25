Coronavirus: IPL cancellation on cards as BCCI decides to 'wait and watch'

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020 champions' prize money to be cut as Indian cricket hit by slowdown
Stokes to Cummins: Key foreign cricketers may miss out on part of IPL 2020
IPL auction: Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2020 players' list and their salaries
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni to start training from March 2 at Chepauk Stadium
IPL 2020 schedule: Know date, time and venue of all matches in fixture
-
Earlier, Speaking to news agency PTI, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly did not have much to say on the current scenario, which was made worse by the postponement of Tokyo Olympics to the summer of 2021, on Tuesday.
Check latest updates on Covid-19 pandemic here
"I can't say anything at the moment. We are at the same place where we were on the day we postponed. Nothing has changed in the last 10 days. So, I don't have an answer to it. Status quo remains," Ganguly's helplessness was palpable.
Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia was more forthright.
"The BCCI should really consider postponing the IPL now. As a premier event, we need to act with great responsibility. Contemplation of IPL is inhuman right now. We need to save lives, not IPL," KXIP co-owner Wadia told news agency PTI.
"Let's say even if the situation improves by May and I hope it does, who is going to come and play? Will the (foreign players) be even allowed to enter the country?" he asked.