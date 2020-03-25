Coronavirus: IPL cancellation on cards as BCCI decides to 'wait and watch'

JUST IN
Coronavirus: Kevin Pietersen urges Indians to stay indoors, tweets in Hindi
I can't say anything at the moment as we are at the same place where we were on the day we postponed; nothing has changed in the last 10 days, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

The cancellation of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) looks inevitable with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under tremendous pressure after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 or coronavirus pandemic.

However, news agency ANI reported that BCCI has decided to “wait and watch” the current situation and will accordingly take action regarding IPL 2020. Also, BCCI will not hold any conference call with franchisees to discuss further course of action as there is no clarity.

"See IPL is already postponed till April 15 and we are watching the situation very closely. We will see how the situation develops and will take a decision accordingly. Currently, we are not thinking about all those things. Let these things settle down and then only we can start working on it. So, till April 15, we will wait and watch," ANI reported quoting a source.
 
The IPL 2020 was scheduled to commence on March 29. When the BCCI postponed the IPL to April 15 earlier in March, it said conducting the tournament would only come into the picture if the pandemic subsides. However, there hasn't been any remarkable change in the situation with positive cases crossing the 500-mark in India, including 10 deaths.

Earlier, Speaking to news agency PTI, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly did not have much to say on the current scenario, which was made worse by the postponement of Tokyo Olympics to the summer of 2021, on Tuesday. 

"I can't say anything at the moment. We are at the same place where we were on the day we postponed. Nothing has changed in the last 10 days. So, I don't have an answer to it. Status quo remains," Ganguly's helplessness was palpable.

Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia was more forthright.

"The BCCI should really consider postponing the IPL now. As a premier event, we need to act with great responsibility. Contemplation of IPL is inhuman right now. We need to save lives, not IPL," KXIP co-owner Wadia told news agency PTI.

"Let's say even if the situation improves by May and I hope it does, who is going to come and play? Will the (foreign players) be even allowed to enter the country?" he asked.
