Coronavirus: IPL cancellation on cards as BCCI decides to 'wait and watch'

The cancellation of 13th edition of (IPL 2020) looks inevitable with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under tremendous pressure after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 or pandemic.





However, news agency ANI reported that BCCI has decided to "wait and watch" the current situation and will accordingly take action regarding Also, BCCI will not hold any conference call with franchisees to discuss further course of action as there is no clarity.

"See IPL is already postponed till April 15 and we are watching the situation very closely. We will see how the situation develops and will take a decision accordingly. Currently, we are not thinking about all those things. Let these things settle down and then only we can start working on it. So, till April 15, we will wait and watch," ANI reported quoting a source.

