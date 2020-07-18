Covid-19: du Plessis donates bat, jersey to raise funds for vulnerable kids

Veteran South Africa batsman has donated one of his bats and an ODI jersey for auction to raise funds for feeding underprivileged children struggling to cope with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the world.

du Plessis on Saturday revealed that he has donated a new IXU bat and his pink ODI jersey, which he wore against England in 2016.

"Hey guys, as you all know the Covid- 19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on a lot of people, and we're experiencing these effects first hand in South Africa," du Plessis said in an Instagram post.



"I've accepted the All In Africa challenge after being nominated by Siya Kolisi and AB de Villiers. I've donated one of my almost new IXU bats and my Pink ODI shirt from the 2016 Pink ODI against England that will be auctioned on All in Africa's website.

"All of the proceeds of the auction will go towards a project I've launched with the Hillsong Africa Foundation. The goal of the project is to raise R500 000 that will be used to feed vulnerable children from local communities. Every donation will go a long way in helping these children," he added.

In May, du Plessis and South Africa rugby captain Siya Kolisi had joined forces to help those in need in Bonteheuwel in Cape Town.

With the help of their wifes, the two sportsmen had reached out to residents and donated numerous food parcels to the people.