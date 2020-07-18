Former Australian test cricketer, captain Barry Jarman dies aged 84

-

Former Australian test wicketkeeper and ex-International Cricket Council match referee Barry Jarman has died.
He was 84.
The South Australian Cricket Association said Jarman died Saturday. They did not give further details.
Jarman made his test debut in 1959 and was first-choice wicketkeeper Wally Grout's understudy on tours. The South Australian kept wicket more regularly for Australia after Grout's retirement in 1966, playing 12 tests in 13 months before he also retired.
Jarman captained Australia in one test on the 1968 Ashes tour of England when Bill Lawry was injured.
Overall Jarman played in 19 tests and scored two half-centuries among his 400 runs at an average of 14.81.
Jarman is one of only five wicketkeepers to have captained the Men's Test team - joining Jack Blackham, Billy Murdoch, Adam Gilchrist and Tim Paine pic.twitter.com/q83OW1eXLT— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 18, 2020
Barry was one of South Australia's internationally known names. He was a great competitor and gentleman, who appreciated the way the game should be played and always had a terrific sense of humor, South Australian Cricket Association president Andrew Sinclair said.
He is survived by his wife, Gaynor, and four children.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barry Jarman (right), the 33rd captain of the Australian Men's Test team, aged 84.— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 18, 2020
We pass our deepest sympathies to his wife Gaynor and children Kristen, Gavin, Jason and Erin. pic.twitter.com/3AZkl9jw88