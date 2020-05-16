Covid-19: Sri Lanka board request BCCI not to cancel India's tour in July

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to explore options as to how India's tour of Sri Lanka scheduled in July could go ahead, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

As per a report published in 'The Island', "Sri Lanka Cricket has sent an e-mail to their counterparts at Board of Control for Cricket in India requesting the possibility of resuming bilateral cricket later in July."

Virat Kohli-led India are slated to tour the Island Nation in mid-July for three ODIs and three T20 internationals. But with the pandemic halting all sporting events across the globe including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, there is cloud over this tour too.

The report further said that "when contacted by The Island, an official said that they would have to follow strict quarantine rules and the series might take place behind closed doors considering the safety of fans."

Sri Lanka Cricket has already seen England cancel its tour in mid-March after the outbreak of the pandemic in the middle of the second warm-up game.

The report also said "Cricket tours by India bring in SLC their lion's share of profits and the board was banking on this particular tour."