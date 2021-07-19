Covid watch: USA female reserve gymnast tests positive for Covid-19

A reserve gymnast associated with the USA women's team tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Monday.

The name of the gymnast, who is a teenager, has not been revealed by the city of Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, where the team is having its pre-training camp ahead of the Olympics opening on July 23.

Kyodo News reported that the teenage gymnast was suspected of being infected with the virus on Sunday. Another test at a hospital early on Monday confirmed the result.

This is the first virus case reported from the USA contingent. Another gymnast from the team is isolating in her hotel room after being determined as a close contact with the teenage gymnast who tested positive.

"The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that an alternate on the women's artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19. In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual's privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time," the USA Olympic Committee said in a statement.

The team of 10 athletes, consisting of six main players and four alternatives, were being screened for the virus daily since arriving in Japan on Thursday. They only went out of the hotel for training using a designated bus.

As more Olympics contingents arrive in Japan, the fear of athletes being infected with the virus has become high. On Sunday, two football players from South Africa tested positive for the virus at the Olympic Village. A male beach volleyball player from Czech Republic has also tested positive for the virus.

