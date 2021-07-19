India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI playing 11, toss time and live telecast details

-
-
In the second One-Day International (ODI) on Tuesday, India's young guns will have another chance to show off their amazing talent and earn a series win against a woeful Sri Lankan side. At the other end, Shikhar Dhawan was left speechless as Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav made batting look stupidly simple in the first ODI on Sunday night.
In the long run, India wants to play more aggressively in shorter forms, and the trio's performance served as a fantastic model in that regard. India is unlikely to make changes in their playing 11 as they would like to pocket the series before giving chances to other youngsters in the squad.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would look to make some changes in their playing 11.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI playing 11 prediction
India tentative playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.
Sri Lanka tentative playing 11: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.
IND vs SL head to head in ODIs
- Total matches played: 166
- India won: 92
- Sri Lanka won: 56
- Tie: 0
- No result: 11
- Abandoned: 7
Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh
Sri Lanka squad for India series: Dasun Shanaka – Captain, Dhananjaya De Silva – Vice Captain, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana
Know about India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI be played?
The IND vs SL 2nd ODI will be played on July 20, Tuesday.
Where will IND vs SL 2nd ODI will be played?
The venue for the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka is R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
What will be the match timings for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?
The 2nd ODI match between the Sri Lanka cricket team and the India cricket team will begin at 3:00 pm IST.
At what time will the IND vs SL 2nd ODI live toss take place?
The India vs Sri Lanka live toss for the 2nd ODI between Shikhar Dhawan and Dasun Shanaka will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 2:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs SL cricket match live in India?
The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Sony SIX 1 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to live stream the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in India?
The live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be available on Sony LIV app.
Which TV channel will live telecast India vs Sri Lanka series for free?
Doordarshan will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka limited-overs series on its terrestrial network and its D2H platform.
