India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI playing 11, toss time and live telecast details

In the second One-Day International (ODI) on Tuesday, India's young guns will have another chance to show off their amazing talent and earn a series win against a woeful Sri Lankan side. At the other end, was left speechless as Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav made batting look stupidly simple in the first ODI on Sunday night.



In the long run, India wants to play more aggressively in shorter forms, and the trio's performance served as a fantastic model in that regard. India is unlikely to make changes in their playing 11 as they would like to pocket the series before giving chances to other youngsters in the squad.



Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would look to make some changes in their playing 11.



2nd ODI playing 11 prediction



India tentative playing 11: (c), Prithvi Shaw, (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal,



Sri Lanka tentative playing 11: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.



IND vs SL head to head in ODIs

Total matches played: 166

166 India won: 92

92 Sri Lanka won: 56

56 Tie: 0

0 No result: 11

11 Abandoned: 7

