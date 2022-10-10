Cristiano Ronaldo nets 700th Club goal to guide Man United past Everton

set a new milestone on Sunday in the Premier League when he scored his career's 700th club goal while playing as a substitute for to earn a 2-1 victory against Everton.

With a game left to play, they now have 15 points after eight games, moving them up to fifth place in the standings.

The Red Devils entered the match fresh off of a thrilling 3-2 victory over Omonia Nicosia. Prior to it, Manchester City thrashed United 6-3 in league play. They were eager to establish some uniformity after receiving conflicting results.

played well in the opening minutes of the match as they tried to control possession and dictate the pace.

Nevertheless, they were dealt a blow five minutes later when Alex Iwobi struck a stunning goal from about 25 yards out.

The Nigerian took a touch before blasting the ball into the top-right corner to score it 1-0 after Demarai Gray played the ball infield.

After 15 minutes, Antony tied the score with a beautiful curling effort that he assisted. After 29 minutes, Anthony Martial was forced to leave the game due to an injury, which allowed to enter the match. After 44 minutes, he gave his team the lead again by assisting Casemiro for his 700th career club goal. At halftime, had a 2-1 advantage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)