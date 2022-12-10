LATEST NEWS
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in Fifa World Cup 2022 quarterfinals

Neymar's goal moved him into a tie with Pel as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals

AP  |  Al Rayyan 

Croatian team celebrates after winning a penalty shoot-out against Brazil in Fifa World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal. Photo:@HNS_CFF
Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

Neymar had scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Neymar's goal moved him into a tie with Pel as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands.

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 06:38 IST

