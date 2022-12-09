Germany, Belgium's early exit from FIFA WC leads to jersey devaluation

The jersey prices of and have dropped by a big margin in Doha following their poor performances at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The World Cup is not just a competition among the 32 squads but also a crucial market for the jersey sponsors. For some favourites who remain in Qatar, their jerseys have been sold out, but in stark contrast, for some other sides that have already left, their kits are unsalable.

In a shopping mall located in Doha, the jerseys of England, Argentina and Portugal who moved into the quarterfinals, are the most sought after, but those of and that failed to live up to the expectations have to be sold at a discount, reports Xinhua.

Four-star suffered a shock elimination at the group stage, the price of their authentic jersey plummeted from 670 Qatari riyal (about 184 U.S. dollars) to 329 Qatari riyal (about 90.3 U.S. dollars), a jersey originally priced at 430 Qatari riyal also dropped nearly 50 per cent. Besides, the jerseys of Spain and Japan also fell in price by different degrees.

A customer who purchased a basket of discount merchandise told Xinhua that he was not a die-hard for these teams but just thought the price was nice for a jersey collection.

"We have prepared a large number of top favourite jerseys for the fans, but their unexpected eliminations make it difficult for us to destock, so we have to give a discount," a salesman said.

--IANS

akm/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)