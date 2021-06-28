Croatia's Ivan Perisic has coronavirus, will miss next Euro 2020 game

forward Ivan Periic tested positive for the and will miss the match against Spain in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

Periic will have to self-isolate for 10 days, the Croatian team said in a statement. The rest of the squad and coaching staff tested negative.

"Medical staff isolated Ivan from the other members of the national team," the Croatian team said, "and immediately and thoroughly informed competent epidemiological authorities about the situation, providing evidence of complying with all the necessary measures aimed at protection against the spread of "



The quarantine period will also sideline Periic if the 2018 World Cup finalists reach Friday's quarterfinals and the semifinals on July 6.

Periic scored in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Scotland, which was missing Billy Gilmour after the midfielder had tested positive for the No other Scotland players were told to isolate.

has returned to its home country from Glasgow. The Euro 2020 squad, without Periic, is scheduled to fly from Pula to Copenhagen on Sunday to face Spain the next day.

