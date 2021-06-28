Euro 2020: To write off Germany now would be crazy, says Jurgen Klopp

-
Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp has stated that it would be crazy to write off Germany at the ongoing Euro 2020, despite their struggles in the final group stage clash against Hungary.
Germany qualified for the European Championships round of 16 after finishing second in the 'group of death' behind world champions France, with defending champions Portugal also progressing as one of the four best third-placed teams.
"To write off Germany now, it would be crazy," Goal quoted Klopp as a saying to BILD when asked on his country's chances of reaching the quarter-finals. "We played well against France, Portugal we dominated like hardly any other opponent in recent years."
On Wednesday, Germany faced a hard time as they rallied to hold Hungary to a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena in Munich. This nerve-racking draw came after Joachim Low's side produced a stellar display to beat Portugal 4-2.
"We struggled against Hungary, yes. But nothing more happened. Sometimes as a team, you need such a game. And now we're going to make a real go of it on Tuesday."
Germany will lock horns with England in the round of 16 match on Tuesday at the Wembley Stadium. History in the Germany England rivalry at major tournaments favours Die Mannschaft, who had knocked out the Three Lions of the 1990 World Cup, Euro 96, and the 2010 World Cup.
The last time they faced off in a major tournament was at the 2014 World Cup as Joachim Low's side came out on top with a dominant 4-1 win in Brazil.
