JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2021 » News

Women's T20 Champions Cup to be played in 2027 and 2031, ICC says
Business Standard

CSK ink deal with e-commerce major Myntra as jersey sponsor for IPL 2021

Fashion e-commerce giant Myntra on Monday announced its partnership with three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings

Topics
Chennai Super Kings | Indian Premier League | Myntra

IANS  |  Chennai 

Myntra
An employee works inside the office of Myntra in Bengaluru. Photo: Reuters

Fashion e-commerce giant Myntra on Monday announced its partnership with three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings. As part of the association, Myntra's logo will feature in the front of CSK's jersey during IPL 2021 which is set to start on April 9.

"As part of the collaboration at least three star players will be involved in various promotional activities that are aimed at engaging with a collective audience," said Myntra in its statement, further stating that it has signed on with CSK as the franchise's "official fashion partner".

"As part of this partnership, Myntra will enjoy a significant share of voice with multiple on-ground visibility features such as perimeter boards, LED walls, toss mats, among others during all CSK home games," it further said.

Myntra was also associated with CSK during the 2020 edition of the tournament which was held entirely in the United Arab Emirates.

"I am glad Myntra has decided to scale up their partnership from last season and CSK is delighted to have the opportunity to access Myntra's multi-million users in the country. As pioneers in India's e-commerce play, Myntra makes for a perfect partner for CSK, a franchise whose history is about consistently achieving excellence. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding association," said CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan.

--IANS

rkm/kr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, March 08 2021. 20:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY