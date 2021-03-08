CSK ink deal with e-commerce major Myntra as jersey sponsor for IPL 2021

-
Fashion e-commerce giant Myntra on Monday announced its partnership with three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings. As part of the association, Myntra's logo will feature in the front of CSK's jersey during IPL 2021 which is set to start on April 9.
"As part of the collaboration at least three star players will be involved in various promotional activities that are aimed at engaging with a collective audience," said Myntra in its statement, further stating that it has signed on with CSK as the franchise's "official fashion partner".
"As part of this partnership, Myntra will enjoy a significant share of voice with multiple on-ground visibility features such as perimeter boards, LED walls, toss mats, among others during all CSK home games," it further said.
Myntra was also associated with CSK during the 2020 edition of the tournament which was held entirely in the United Arab Emirates.
"I am glad Myntra has decided to scale up their partnership from last season and CSK is delighted to have the opportunity to access Myntra's multi-million users in the country. As pioneers in India's e-commerce play, Myntra makes for a perfect partner for CSK, a franchise whose history is about consistently achieving excellence. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding association," said CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan.
