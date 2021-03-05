Delhi Capitals announce JSW as principal sponsors from 2021 to 2023

-
Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday announced the JSW Group as the team's principal sponsor for the years 2021-2023. The JSW insignia will be sported on the front of the team's jersey, and complemented by in-stadia branding of the JSW product portfolio during the Indian Premier League (IPL). The JSW Group first came on board as the team's principal sponsor in 2020.
"As principal sponsors of the Delhi Capitals, we are able to add this talented cricketing squad to our JSW family. A community that includes an employee base of over 67,000 employees and a network of over 10 lakh dealers and retailers," said Delhi Capitals co-owner and JSW Cement and Paints Managing Director Parth Jindal.
"Our experience last year was that rooting for Delhi Capitals, galvanized and united this JSW family, while also sparking joy during a trying time for humanity. This ability to refer to some of the best cricketing talent globally as family also provides a huge sense of pride and accomplishment for all within the JSW Group," Jindal further said.
DC finished runners-up in the IPL last season, losing by five wickets in the final to Mumbai Indians, who won the tournament for a record-extending fifth time.
--IANS
rkm/rs
