IPL 2020 live score, CSK vs KXIP toss updates: Coin flip at 7 pm today
At the CSK vs KXIP toss, both Dhoni and Rahul will look to bat first as the team batting first has won all the matches in Dubai. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details he
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
CSK is at the bottom of IPL 2020 points table and desperately need to win this game to boost the team's sagging morale. Photo: PTI
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
CSK vs KXIP live toss updates: The coin flip between Punjab’s Rahul and Chennai’s Dhoni will take place at 7:00 pm IST. The toss winning captain would look to bat first as the team batting first in Dubai has won all the seven matches played here so far.
Check MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
CSK vs KXIP playing 11: It would be interesting to see whether CSK still persists with Shane Watson, who is out of form, while Punjab may bring in Chris Gayle at the top after Glenn Maxwell failed to make an impression so far.
Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
IPL live score: CSK vs KXIP scorecard
CSK vs KXIP live streaming details
The live telecast of the CSK vs KXIP match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
Stay Tuned for IPL live score and match updates here...
