IPL 2020 live score, CSK vs KXIP toss updates: Coin flip at 7 pm today

At the CSK vs KXIP toss, both Dhoni and Rahul will look to bat first as the team batting first has won all the matches in Dubai. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details he

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, in Mohali. Photo: PTI
CSK is at the bottom of IPL 2020 points table and desperately need to win this game to boost the team's sagging morale. Photo: PTI
In today’s second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. CSK is at the bottom of IPL 2020 points table and desperately need to win this game to boost the team's sagging morale. KXIP also comes to the match with a loss and eyeing a win as its big foreign players have failed to make an impression so far.
 
CSK vs KXIP live toss updates: The coin flip between Punjab’s Rahul and Chennai’s Dhoni will take place at 7:00 pm IST. The toss winning captain would look to bat first as the team batting first in Dubai has won all the seven matches played here so far.

CSK vs KXIP playing 11: It would be interesting to see whether CSK still persists with Shane Watson, who is out of form, while Punjab may bring in Chris Gayle at the top after Glenn Maxwell failed to make an impression so far.

IPL live score: CSK vs KXIP scorecard
 
 
 
CSK vs KXIP live streaming details

The live telecast of the CSK vs KXIP match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.

