IPL 2021: Check MI vs RR playing 11, live toss time, head to head records

In Match 25 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to sort out its middle-order woes and bring its campaign back on track when the Rohit Sharma-led side takes on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Ferozshah Kotla ground, New Delhi on Thursday. The MI vs RR clash will be first match of the day and the live toss will take place at 3 pm IST. Mumbai Indians could bring in Nathan Coulter-Nile in its playing 11 to strengthen the batting department. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals may bring Yashaswi Jaiswal into its playing 11.
Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)
MI tentative playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah
RR tentative playing 11: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya
MI vs RR head to head
- Overall: 23
- MI won: 11
- RR won: 11
- No result: 1
MI lowest score vs RR: 91
RR highest score vs MI: 208
RR lowest score vs MI: 103
Mumbai Indians’ top five batsmen
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|5
|5
|0
|201
|63
|40.2
|154
|130.5
|0
|1
|14
|9
|2
|Suryakumar Yadav
|5
|5
|0
|154
|56
|30.8
|107
|143.9
|0
|1
|19
|5
|3
|Ishan Kishan
|5
|5
|0
|73
|28
|14.6
|88
|82.95
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Kieron Pollard
|5
|5
|2
|65
|35*
|21.66
|56
|116.1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5
|Chris Lynn
|1
|1
|0
|49
|49
|49
|35
|140
|0
|0
|4
|3
Mumbai Indians’ top five bowlers
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Rahul Chahar
|5
|5
|20
|137
|9
|4 for 27
|15.22
|6.85
|13.3
|1
|0
|2
|Trent Boult
|5
|5
|18.2
|144
|6
|3 for 28
|24
|7.85
|18.3
|0
|0
|3
|Jasprit Bumrah
|5
|5
|19
|121
|4
|2 for 26
|30.25
|6.36
|28.5
|0
|0
|4
|Krunal Pandya
|5
|5
|16
|116
|3
|1 for 13
|38.66
|7.25
|32
|0
|0
|5
|Marco Jansen
|2
|2
|6
|45
|2
|2 for 28
|22.5
|7.5
|18
|0
|0
Rajasthan Royals’ top five batsmen
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Sanju Samson
|5
|5
|1
|187
|119
|46.75
|130
|143.8
|1
|0
|17
|9
|2
|Shivam Dube
|5
|5
|0
|110
|46
|22
|92
|119.6
|0
|0
|12
|3
|3
|Jos Buttler
|5
|5
|0
|89
|49
|17.8
|70
|127.1
|0
|0
|13
|2
|4
|David Miller
|4
|4
|1
|88
|62
|29.33
|73
|120.5
|0
|1
|10
|2
|5
|Rahul Tewatia
|5
|5
|0
|86
|40
|17.2
|67
|128.4
|0
|0
|6
|4
Rajasthan Royals’ top five bowlers
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Chris Morris
|5
|5
|18
|162
|9
|4 for 23
|18
|9
|12
|1
|0
|2
|Chetan Sakariya
|5
|5
|20
|166
|7
|3 for 31
|23.71
|8.3
|17.1
|0
|0
|3
|Jaydev Unadkat
|3
|3
|12
|80
|4
|3 for 15
|20
|6.66
|18
|0
|0
|4
|Mustafizur Rahman
|5
|5
|19.3
|167
|4
|2 for 29
|41.75
|8.56
|29.3
|0
|0
|5
|Rahul Tewatia
|5
|5
|13
|120
|1
|1 for 21
|120
|9.23
|78
|0
|0
Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.
