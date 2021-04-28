IPL 2021: Check MI vs RR playing 11, live toss time, head to head records

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya need to fire in the middle order. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In Match 25 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to sort out its middle-order woes and bring its campaign back on track when the Rohit Sharma-led side takes on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Ferozshah Kotla ground, New Delhi on Thursday. The MI vs RR clash will be first match of the day and the live toss will take place at 3 pm IST. Mumbai Indians could bring in Nathan Coulter-Nile in its playing 11 to strengthen the batting department. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals may bring Yashaswi Jaiswal into its playing 11.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)
 
MI tentative playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah
 
RR tentative playing 11: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya
 
MI vs RR head to head 

  • Overall: 23
  • MI won: 11
  • RR won: 11
  • No result: 1
 MI highest score vs RR: 212
MI lowest score vs RR: 91
 
RR highest score vs MI: 208
RR lowest score vs MI: 103
 
Mumbai Indians’ top five batsmen

POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Rohit Sharma 5 5 0 201 63 40.2 154 130.5 0 1 14 9
2 Suryakumar Yadav 5 5 0 154 56 30.8 107 143.9 0 1 19 5
3 Ishan Kishan 5 5 0 73 28 14.6 88 82.95 0 0 3 2
4 Kieron Pollard 5 5 2 65 35* 21.66 56 116.1 0 0 3 4
5 Chris Lynn 1 1 0 49 49 49 35 140 0 0 4 3
 
Mumbai Indians’ top five bowlers
 
POS PLAYER Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Rahul Chahar 5 5 20 137 9 4 for 27 15.22 6.85 13.3 1 0
2 Trent Boult 5 5 18.2 144 6 3 for 28 24 7.85 18.3 0 0
3 Jasprit Bumrah 5 5 19 121 4 2 for 26 30.25 6.36 28.5 0 0
4 Krunal Pandya 5 5 16 116 3 1 for 13 38.66 7.25 32 0 0
5 Marco Jansen 2 2 6 45 2 2 for 28 22.5 7.5 18 0 0
 
Rajasthan Royals’ top five batsmen
 
POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Sanju Samson 5 5 1 187 119 46.75 130 143.8 1 0 17 9
2 Shivam Dube 5 5 0 110 46 22 92 119.6 0 0 12 3
3 Jos Buttler 5 5 0 89 49 17.8 70 127.1 0 0 13 2
4 David Miller 4 4 1 88 62 29.33 73 120.5 0 1 10 2
5 Rahul Tewatia 5 5 0 86 40 17.2 67 128.4 0 0 6 4
 
Rajasthan Royals’ top five bowlers
 
POS PLAYER Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Chris Morris 5 5 18 162 9 4 for 23 18 9 12 1 0
2 Chetan Sakariya 5 5 20 166 7 3 for 31 23.71 8.3 17.1 0 0
3 Jaydev Unadkat 3 3 12 80 4 3 for 15 20 6.66 18 0 0
4 Mustafizur Rahman 5 5 19.3 167 4 2 for 29 41.75 8.56 29.3 0 0
5 Rahul Tewatia 5 5 13 120 1 1 for 21 120 9.23 78 0 0

Squads:
 
 Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

First Published: Wed, April 28 2021. 23:14 IST

