IPL 2021: Check MI vs RR playing 11, live toss time, head to head records

In Match 25 of (IPL 2021), defending champions (MI) will look to sort out its middle-order woes and bring its campaign back on track when the Rohit Sharma-led side takes on an inconsistent (RR) at Ferozshah Kotla ground, New Delhi on Thursday. The MI vs RR clash will be first match of the day and the live toss will take place at 3 pm IST. could bring in Nathan Coulter-Nile in its playing 11 to strengthen the batting department. Meanwhile, may bring Yashaswi Jaiswal into its playing 11. 2021 IPL points table and team rankings 2021 IPL latest news (MI) vs (RR) MI tentative playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah RR tentative playing 11: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya MI vs RR head to head

