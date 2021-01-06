Curtly Ambrose applies for England cricket team's fast-bowling coach's post

-
West Indies bowling great Curtly Ambrose has applied for the post of England Cricket Board's (ECB) fast-bowling coach.
Ambrose who has more than 400 Test wickets to his name applied for the role of elite pace-bowling coach advertised about three weeks ago, ESPNCricinfo reported.
If the Windies legend gets the post, then he will be expected to work with England's budding pacers who are coming through the ranks.
Ambrose would also be required to work with the senior team and England A squads as per the report.
The Windies legend has previously had a coaching stint with West Indies and he was in the role when the Daren Sammy-led squad won the T20 World Cup in 2016.
The elite fast bowling position is one of three coaching jobs currently advertised by the ECB. Ambrose had a great record in Australia (78 wickets in 14 Tests) and it might work in his favour as England is slated to tour Australia for the Ashes later this year.
England's senior Test squad is currently in Sri Lanka for the upcoming two-match Test series, set to begin from January 14.
