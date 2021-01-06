Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly stable, to be discharged on Thursday

-
BCCI chief and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty following a mild heart attack, is now stable and will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday, an official at the facility where he is admitted said.
The former Indian skipper was supposed to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he expressed to stay there for one more day, the official said.
"Mr Ganguly is clinically fit. He slept well and had his meal. He wanted to stay in the hospital for one more day. So he will go home tomorrow. It is his personal decision," Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu told reporters.
Hospital sources said the necessary formalities to discharge Ganguly were completed, and he and his family members were briefed about the medicine which he needs to take after returning home.
"He is fine and has no chest pain or any other complications. Our team of doctors monitored his health condition thoroughly this morning," a senior official of the facility said.
Meanwhile, many people were seen standing outside the hospital to cheer him up.
Sources close to the cricket icon said Ganguly wanted to avoid the huge number of his fans gathered outside the hospital and his residence at Behala.
Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday last week, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.
Doctors at the private hospital had on Monday reached a consensus that 48-year-old Ganguly, who has been diagnosed with 'Triple vessel disease', would be discharged on Wednesday, and the second angioplasty, which he might have to undergo, could be performed at a "later stage".
Noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, who had joined the team of doctors attending to the BCCI president, said on Tuesday that Ganguly is an "asset" to the nation, and the mild heart attack that he experienced did not cause any damage to his health.
