Day after being declared Covid-19 positive, Mohammad Hafeez tests negative

Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez has tested negative for Covid-19, a day after the PCB found him positive for the deadly virus.

Hafeez and Wahab Riaz are among the 10 England-bound Pakistan players, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The team is due to leave for England on Sunday for a Test and T20 series in August.



On Wednesday, Hafeez took to twitter and clarified that he and his family members have tested negative and also posted the medical report to back his claim.

"After Tested positive Covid-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive (sic) Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe," Hafeez tweeted.



