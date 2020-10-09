- Will the Modi govt's 'second push' get it right on the economy?
- Google chalks out a plan to turn YouTube into the next shopping destination
- No change in TCS campus hiring plan despite all-time low attrition
- Nirav Modi's remand extended for next extradition hearing on Nov 3
- Anil Agarwal's mega bid to take Vedanta private runs into rough weather
- US imposes tariffs on aluminum sheet from India, 17 other countries
- China happiest nation, India 13 in marketing firm's online survey for 2020
IPL 2020, DC vs RR live score: Delhi in spot of bother after losing 3 wkts
Rajasthan Royals has made two changes in its playing 11 while Delhi is fielding retains its lineup from previous match. Check IPL Live score, DC vs RR live score and match updates here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals | Rajasthan Royals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Shreyas Iyer and Steve Smith during the RR vs DC Toss at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 9th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In today’s match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah cricket ground. Delhi has made made no changes in its playing 11 while Rajasthan has made two. Delhi would be eyeing a top spot on IPL 2020 points table if it manages to pull off a win against Rajasthan. Currently, DC is at the second spot with eight points from five matches while RR is at seventh with four points in as many games.
Playing 11 of both the teams:
Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron.
Delhi Capitals (DC) playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron.
Delhi Capitals (DC) playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
IPL live score: RR vs DC full scorecard
Rajasthan vs Delhi live streaming details
The RR vs DC live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow RR vs DC live match updates here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More