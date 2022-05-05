DC vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

The have now faced two defeats in a row after having tasted five consecutive wins. With the tournament moving close to the business end, it has become of utmost importance for them to now get the desired amount of wins and boost their chances of qualification. And to start their winning campaign again, they have to now face on Thursday, May 05th, 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

DC vs SRH Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Delhi and Hyderabad, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.

DC vs SRH Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. The Brabourne Stadium too will have a lot of dew tonight.

For today’s match between Delhi and Hyderabad, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 75-89%, while the temperature will hover between 29 to 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

DC vs SRH Live Streaming

The DC vs SRH match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Delhi and Hyderabad can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

