Dhoni's presence, eye for details will increase our confidence: Kohli

His mere presence aside, Indian team mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's "eye for intricate details" and "practical advice" will help in enhancing the confidence of the squad in the T20 World Cup here, captain Virat Kohli said on Saturday.
Iconic former captain Dhoni was last month brought in as mentor of India's 15-member T20 World Cup squad by the BCCI, a move that took everyone by surprise.
During a pre-tournament media interaction organised by the ICC, Kohli, who is still chasing a world title as skipper of the Indian team, expressed his delight at Dhoni's appointment.
"He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself. He has always been a mentor for all of us. Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit," Kohli said during the media session.
"His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent. Absolutely delighted to have him...(His) presence will not only boost morale but also increase confidence that we already have," he added.
Dhoni won the IPL title for a fourth time with Chennai Super Kings on Friday.
