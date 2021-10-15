T20 WC: Finch feels Maxwell's style can be an asset on UAE wickets

-
ALSO READ
RISE Worldwide wins multi-faceted mandate for Abu Dhabi T10
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Aus players missing tours will find it hard to justify IPL return: Finch
Australia name full strength squad in search of elusive T20 WC title
Excited at the prospect of playing in middle-order: Aussie skipper Wade
-
Australia skipper Aaron Finch has said the side will be flexible in picking up the players for the middle-order in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Australia will open their campaign in the T20 World Cup against South Africa in the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi Stadium on October 23.
Finch said Maxwell will most likely bat in the middle overs for Australia in the showpiece event as the all-rounder has the ability to change the momentum of the game.
"The role of our middle order (batters) will all be really flexible," ICC quoted Finch as saying on being asked of Maxwell's spot in the XI.
"It'll be at some point through the middle overs no doubt. He's a beautiful striker of the ball, and he is someone who can change the momentum of the game really quickly.
"On wickets that potentially could be a little bit wearing that can be a huge asset. He'll be adaptable in that middle order. He'll be in that top handful, no doubt," he added.
The Australia skipper feels similarly to Maxwell, Steve Smith can "manipulate the ball to different areas" in the middle overs and will be a handy batsman in the middle-order.
"Similarly to Maxi, he's someone who can be really adaptable through those middle-overs. He provides us with a lot of options and a lot of flexibility. He's someone who can really go about T20 cricket a little bit different to your general guys who stand there and try and clear the rope," said Finch.
"He's someone who can manipulate the ball to different areas and get a really similar result and sometimes an even better result just by doing it a little bit of a different way which is always handy to have those combinations through the middle," he added.
Australia has won the 50-over World Cup five times but is yet to win a T20 World Cup title. Finch's team is grouped with England, South Africa, and the West Indies along with two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor