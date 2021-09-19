Don't blame players, they acted on govt advise: McClenaghan to Hafeez

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
England vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming, match and toss timings
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streaming available on Sony LIV app
PCB announces across the board hike for centrally-contracted players
-
New Zealand players shouldn't be blamed for the cancellation of the tour of Pakistan as they were just following the advice of their government, said Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan.
The 35-year-old pacer was reacting to a sarcastic tweet by batsman Mohammed Hafeez on Saturday on eve of the departure of the New Zealand team from Pakistan.
"Come now bro. This has a bad taste to it Don't blame the players or the organisation blame our government. They have only acted on the advice they have received. I'm absolutely certain these young men all wanting to prove themselves wanted to play. they had no choice," McClenaghan wrote on his twitter handle.
On Saturday, Hafeez had taken a dig at New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for calling off their tour of Pakistan citing security threats.
"Thanks to the secutity of pakistan forces to make arrangements to @BLACKCAPS to reach at airport Safe & Sound. Wonder same route & same security but no threat today???," Hafeez had tweeted.
New Zealand had arrived in Pakistan on September 11 for a white-ball series after 18 years and were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.
But New Zealand Cricket (NZC) called off the series abruptly on Friday just before the first One-Day International at the Rawalpindi stadium, citing they had received a serious security threat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor