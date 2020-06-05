Dortmund players break Bundesliga hygiene rules, club defends them

Borussia Dortmund has defended a group of players who were accused of breaking Bundesliga hygiene rules while getting haircuts.

German newspaper Bild reports that some of the players were pictured without face masks during appointments at home with a celebrity barber. Forward Jadon Sancho was among the players.

League rules during the pandemic say players should minimise contact with people from outside their household. They have to wear masks for large parts of game days unless actually on the field.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says he spoke with the players about their behavior and adds that they only removed their face masks to pose briefly for pictures. Zorc adds that the 20-year-old Sancho is still very young.

Jadon Sancho, who scored his first professional hat-trick during Borussia Dortmund's comfortable win over Paderborn, has paid tribute to George Floyd, an unarmed African-American who died in Minneapolis, US under police custody.

During Sunday's game in the ongoing Bundesliga, Sancho revealed 'Justice for George Floyd' message on his t-shirt. In the match, Sancho scored a second-half hat-trick as Dortmund secured a comfortable 6-1 win over bottom side Paderborn.

Following the match, Sancho tweeted: "First professional hat trick. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one and fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."







Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe."Chauvin was then arrested and charged with three-degree murder and manslaughter amid a national outrage following Floyd's death.

Meanwhile, hundreds of demonstrators flooded the streets of the city of Santa Monica on Sunday afternoon. But the peaceful protest turned violent as some demonstrators began to attack stores along the streets.