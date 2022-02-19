Dubai Tennis Championships: Sania Mirza, Lucie Hradecka lose doubles' semis

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament semifinal due to injury
Sania Mirza reveals retirement plans, says 2022 season will be her last
Tennis: Sania-Kichenok, Ramkumar-Bopanna advance in Adelaide
Andy Murray accepts wild card for Dubai Tennis Championships
-
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her partner Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic lost in the women's doubles semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday.
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine rallied to defeat the duo of Mirza and Hradecka by 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 in one hour and 11 minutes.
The Indo-Czech pair put the pressure early on their opponents by breaking them. Mirza and Hradecka later resisted the challenge and saved 11 break-points to gain the advantage in the match.
Ostapenko and Kichenok got even in the second set to take the match into the super-tiebreaker. Mirza and Hradecka were unable to produce a firm resistance as Ostapenko and Kichenok kept their noses ahead in the decider from the start and booked their places in the final.
Ostapenko and Kichenok will take on second seeds Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova in the Dubai Tennis Championships doubles final on Saturday.
The six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka had entered the WTA 500 event as wildcards. The duo defeated Chan Hao-ching of Chinese Taipei and world No. 12 Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands in the round of 16, Mirza and Hradecka then defeated Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in straight sets in the quarter-finals.
Sania Mirza will next take part in the Doha Open starting from February 25.
Earlier in January Mirza announced her decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor