Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors come from behind to beat Puneri Paltan

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
-
Bengal Warriors made a remarkable comeback in the second half to beat Puneri Paltan 43-36 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.
The Season 7 champions were trailing by 10 points at halftime but overcame that margin to beat Pune who are fighting for a playoffs spot.
Maninder Singh scored a Super 10 (11 points) for Bengal while Mohit Goyat was the top-scorer for Pune with 15 points.
With 61 points in 21 matches, Pune will now need to win their final day encounter against Jaipur Pink Panthers to clinch a playoff spot.
Puneri Paltan dominated the first half with their raiders Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar doing the bulk of the work. Bengal's experienced defence had no answers for the skilled Pune raiders who picked easy points.
Warriors reminded everyone of their quality in the early minutes of the second half. Maninder started picking up raids points while at the other end Mohammad Nabibakhsh clinched a stunning Super Tackle. They also ensured Pune's top raiders were sent to the bench. The scores were 27-24 in favour of Pune with 10 minutes remaining.
Sanket Sawant and Sombir clinched Super Tackles for Pune but they eventually succumbed to an ALL OUT with 5 minutes remaining in the match. That gave Bengal the lead for the first time in the match.
Pune once again levelled the match with Mohit picking up crucial raid points. The scores were 32-32 with 3 minutes to the final whistle. Maninder Singh and Mohit Goyat picked up their Super 10s in the process.
But with 2 minutes remaining Rohit clinched a 3-point Super Raid to shift the balance once again to Bengal's side. Sukesh Hedge followed that with another 3-point Super Raid for Bengal to reduce Pune to just 1 player on the mat.
The Warriors used that momentum to inflict a last-minute ALL OUT on Paltan and win the match by a 7-point margin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor