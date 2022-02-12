Andy Murray accepts wild card for Dubai Tennis Championships

-
Former world number one and 2017 champion Andy Murray will make a return to the Dubai Tennis Championships after accepting a wild card.
The ATP 500 tournament will be played from February 21-26. The two-time Wimbledon and Olympics winner will be returning to Dubai for the first time since claiming the title five years ago.
"We are thrilled that Andy has chosen to compete once again at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, where he has always received a huge and enthusiastic welcome," said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty-Free. "He is still clearly a strong contender wherever he plays, as his recent success in Sydney has proven. We wish him well during his return to Dubai."
The former World No. 1 will be competing at the tournament for the seventh time.
Earlier this season, the Scot reached his first tour-level championship match since 2019 (Antwerp) at the Sydney Tennis Classic, before he advanced to the second round at the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament, defeating Open Sud de France victor Alexander Bublik in Rotterdam.
The 34-year-old will be joined at the hard-court event in Dubai by reigning champion Aslan Karatsev, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Top 10 stars Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Jannik Sinner.
