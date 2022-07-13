ENG vs IND 2nd ODI: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

India, after a thumping win at the Oval on July 12, 2022, in the first ODI of the three-match series against England, would be looking to an unassailable 2-0 lead when they meet the hosts at the home of in Lord’s on July 14, 2022.

The Indian team would once again rely heavily on its bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah to provide early breakthroughs as Lord’s provides help to swing bowlers and a mid-range total like even 260 is competitive in ODIs.

on the other hand would look to make most of the availability of their star players like Ben Stokes and Joe Root to try and win this match and remain in the series till the final game on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Here's how the playing 11 of India and Ireland would look like

Since Virat Kohli is still unavailable for selection, Team India would look to go with the same playing eleven that played in the first game at the Oval. All the bowlers, be it Mohammed Shami, Bumrah or Prasidh Krishna, did well and so did Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal. In batting, no one other than openers got the opportunity to bat, and hence changing that lineup would make no sense.





on the other hand would hope that established names like Bairstow, Jason Roy, Root and Stokes perform and so do the skipper Buttler himself and Moeen Ali too. Batting really needs to buck up for English bowlers to have an opportunity to take control.

India Predicted Playing 11

(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Predicted Playing 11

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

England vs India 2nd ODI Toss Timing and Details

England vs India 2nd ODI will begin at 05:30 pm IST and 01:00 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper and his counterpart from England, would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 05:00 pm IST and 12:30 pm Local Time.

India ODI Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England ODI Squad

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook