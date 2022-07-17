ENG vs IND 3rd ODI Live Updates: Manchester to witness India-England finale
England vs India 3rd ODI Live Updates: With the series squared at 1-1, Jos Buttler led England and Rohit Sharma led India fight a final battle for bragging rights at Old Trafford, Manchester
Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | England cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Team India to face England in the final of the three match series at Old Trafford. Photo: @BCCI
ENG vs IND 3rd ODI Live Updates
India's tour of England began with a Test loss for the visitors at Edgbaston. The teams then travelled to Southampton and Edgbaston, where India won back-to-back T20Is to win the three-match series. England got one back at Trent Bridge, but that did not settle things. In the ODI series again, India started on a high note with a 10-wicket win at the Oval, but at Lord's, it lost the second ODI by 100 runs to square things up.
The ODI series is in the balance at 1-1, and so is the tour at 3-3, with three matches being won by each team across formats. Therefore, the third ODI at Old Trafford will be the ODI series's finale and the entire tour. And in a way, a victory in this game would be like winning the whole tour.
England vs India 3rd ODI Toss Timing and Details
England vs India 3rd ODI will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 11:00 am Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his counterpart from England, Jos Buttler would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in Sunday's match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 10:30 am Local Time.
Playing 11 combinations of India and England
Though the Indian coach Rahul Dravid does not like making changes in the playing eleven very frequently, but Prasidh Krishna hasn’t really had much of an impact in both the games with the ball. He slacks in the field too and with the bat, he is almost a non-player. Therefore, we might see Shardul Thakur coming in the Indian side in place of Prasidh.
As for England, since they have both won and lost with the same playing eleven, they would look to continue with the same. For a second, someone can think that Manchester is a bit spin-friendly and hence Matt Parkinson could be tried. However, Parkinson is not a proven talent in the longer format. Moreover, Livingstone and Moeen along with a bit of Joe Root can bowl out 10 overs of spin if required. Thus no changes are expected in England playing eleven.
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna/ Shardul Thakur
England Predicted Playing 11
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
ENG vs IND 3rd ODI Pitch Report
Since the ODI World Cup 2019, three ODIs have been played at Old Trafford in Manchester and England lost two of them, although in close encounters. All three games were played between the hosts and Australia.
Two of the games that England lost were high-scoring ones, while it was able to defend a total as low as 231 in the game they won. Thus, identifying the character of the wicket is a tough ask, but whatever it may be like, it indeed promises to have close exciting finishes.
Eng vs Ind 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, Manchester Weather Report
There is going to be 70% cloud cover at the start of the game at 11:00 am Local time. Heatwave warnings have also been issued as the temperature would feel like 26 Degree Celcius. The temperature would keep on increasing as the match progresses while the humidity will remain very low making it a dry heat environment.
ENG vs IND 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details
The third ODI match would start at 03:30 pm IST at Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
England vs India 3rd ODI Live Updates: Catch India skipper Rohit Sharma led India take on Jos Buttler’s England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series from Old Trafford in Manchester.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh