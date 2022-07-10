ENG vs IND 3rd T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news
IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news
IND vs SA 4th T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news
IND vs SA 5th T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news
-
Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India would be looking to carry on their winning streak when they face the English in the third and final T20I of the three-match series, which the visitors lead 2-0 already. Rohit also has a streak running of not losing even a single game since he has taken over India’s captaincy in the shortest format. He is 14-0 up and would want nothing less than 15-0 at Trent Bridge.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Ireland would look like
The Indian team looks settled. Although Deepak Hooda deserves a place in the playing 11, till the time Kohli is there, it would be hard for him to get into the side. Other than that, the men in blue look like a well-oiled machine; hence, no changes in their playing 11 are expected for this game.
As for England, Gleeson was a grand entry in the last game. David Willey did well too, the problem is the non-performance of the likes of Buttler, Roy and Malan. These three must fire to make any sort of change in the result. The English team will also more or less remain the same.
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
England Predicted Playing 11
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson
England vs India 3rd T20I Toss Timing and Details
England vs India 3rd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 02:30 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his counterpart from England, Jos Buttler would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 02:00 pm Local Time.
India Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi
England Squad
Jos Buttler(w/c), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Philip Salt
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor