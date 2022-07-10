ENG vs IND 3rd T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India would be looking to carry on their winning streak when they face the English in the third and final T20I of the three-match series, which the visitors lead 2-0 already. Rohit also has a streak running of not losing even a single game since he has taken over India’s captaincy in the shortest format. He is 14-0 up and would want nothing less than 15-0 at Trent Bridge.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Ireland would look like

The Indian team looks settled. Although Deepak Hooda deserves a place in the playing 11, till the time Kohli is there, it would be hard for him to get into the side. Other than that, the men in blue look like a well-oiled machine; hence, no changes in their playing 11 are expected for this game.

As for England, Gleeson was a grand entry in the last game. David Willey did well too, the problem is the non-performance of the likes of Buttler, Roy and Malan. These three must fire to make any sort of change in the result. The English team will also more or less remain the same.

India Predicted Playing 11

(c), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Predicted Playing 11

Jason Roy, (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson

England vs India 3rd T20I Toss Timing and Details

England vs India 3rd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 02:30 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper and his counterpart from England, would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 02:00 pm Local Time.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

England Squad

Jos Buttler(w/c), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Philip Salt