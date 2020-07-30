ENG vs IRE 1st ODI: Eoin Morgan wins toss, asks Ireland to bat first

-
ALSO READ
England vs Ireland live streaming in India, 1st ODI playing 11, match time
ENG vs IRE 1st ODI: Eoin Morgan hails depth in England's white-ball squad
ENG vs IRE: Upto younger crop to take Ireland cricket forward, says O'Brien
England vs Ireland ODI series good chance to see fresh faces: Jason Roy
Andrew Balbirnie to lead Ireland in 3-match ODI series against England
-
England's World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Ireland in the first of the three One Day Internationals at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Thursday.
Many of England's 2019 World Cup winning team members are not part of this series, the first ODI contest since the resumption of cricket after it was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the hosts named a young team.
For Ireland, it is an opportunity to further establish its credentials as a decent white-ball side. Led by Andy Balbirnie, the team has the experience of all-rounder Kevin O'Brien and also some promising youngsters.
The England Test side just beat West Indies 2-1 and will take on Pakistan from August 5 at home.
ENGLAND WIN THE TOSS & BOWL in the first #EngvIre ODI – live now on Sky Sports Cricket!— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 30, 2020
It’s the first match of the World Cup Super League
Watch Live: https://t.co/EgKn7so5qV
Blog: https://t.co/WzhQDIArCL pic.twitter.com/eFsRGfDWOd
Playing 11 of both the teams:
England playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
Ireland playing 11: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young