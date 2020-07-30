ENG vs IRE 1st ODI: Eoin Morgan wins toss, asks Ireland to bat first

England's World Cup winning captain won the toss and elected to field against Ireland in the first of the three One Day Internationals at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Thursday.

Many of England's 2019 World Cup winning team members are not part of this series, the first ODI contest since the resumption of cricket after it was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the hosts named a young team.

For Ireland, it is an opportunity to further establish its credentials as a decent white-ball side. Led by Andy Balbirnie, the team has the experience of all-rounder Kevin O'Brien and also some promising youngsters.





ENGLAND WIN THE TOSS & BOWL in the first #EngvIre ODI – live now on Sky Sports Cricket!



It’s the first match of the World Cup Super League



The England Test side just beat West Indies 2-1 and will take on Pakistan from August 5 at home.



Playing 11 of both the teams:

England playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Vince, (capt), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland playing 11: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young