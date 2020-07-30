Sony Six to live telecast Ireland's and Pakistan's tour of England

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is all set to enthrall fans with live sports as exciting cricketing action returns with Ireland tour of England starting July 30 and Pakistan tour of England starting August 5. Fans can catch all the live action from both the series on-air exclusively on Sony Six channels.

The cricket fever will be a notch higher among fans as two more exciting series, Ireland tour of England and Pakistan tour of England make their way after a captivating three-match Test series between England and West Indies for the Wisden Trophy.



With the perfect combination of youth and experience in the squad, Ireland will prove to be a formidable opponent for the English side when they meet in all the three ODIs at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton from July 30.

The ODI series between England and Ireland will also mark the beginning of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Cup Super League. Introduced to bring context to ODI cricket, the Super League will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India.

The Pakistan tour of England will comprise of three Tests and as many T20 Internationals which will be played across two venues at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and the Old Trafford in Manchester.