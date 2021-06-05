ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE, 1st Test: Sun is shining at Lord's on Day 4 morning
England will resume their first innings from 111/2, with Burns (59*) and Root (42*) at the crease. Check England vs New Zealand live weather forecast and match updates here
Rain played spoilsport on Day 3 and not a single ball was bowled before play was abandoned due to rain. The start of play was first delayed and then the day was eventually called off.
England will resume their first innings from 111/2, with Burns (59*) and Root (42*) at the crease. On the second day, Devon Conway's double ton and tight bowling from the pacers helped New Zealand gain an upper hand before Joe Root and Rory Burns held fort for England. The visitors scored 378 runs in the first innings.
England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India
The ENG vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
ENG vs NZ live streaming for free
The Airtel subscribers can watch the live broadcast of New Zealand vs England Test match on Airtel Xstream app and website.
