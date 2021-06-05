JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE, 1st Test: Sun is shining at Lord's on Day 4 morning

England will resume their first innings from 111/2, with Burns (59*) and Root (42*) at the crease. Check England vs New Zealand live weather forecast and match updates here

Topics
England vs New Zealand | New Zealand cricket team | England cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Lord's cricket ground
Groundstaff at work on Day 4 morning at Lord's cricket ground. Photo: @HomeOfCricket
New Zealand will look to get quick wickets on Day 4 of first Test at London’s iconic Lord’s cricket ground today. New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen "potentially believes" that the ongoing first Test will have a result despite the third day getting washed out due to persistent rain at Lord's on Friday.

Check ENG vs NZ latest news updates here
 
Rain played spoilsport on Day 3 and not a single ball was bowled before play was abandoned due to rain. The start of play was first delayed and then the day was eventually called off.
 
England will resume their first innings from 111/2, with Burns (59*) and Root (42*) at the crease. On the second day, Devon Conway's double ton and tight bowling from the pacers helped New Zealand gain an upper hand before Joe Root and Rory Burns held fort for England. The visitors scored 378 runs in the first innings.
 
IND vs NZ: All you need to know about WTC final here

England vs New Zealand full scorecard
 

 
England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India
 
The ENG vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
 
ENG vs NZ live streaming for free
 
 The Airtel subscribers can watch the live broadcast of New Zealand vs England Test match on Airtel Xstream app and website.
 
Check ENG vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 full coverage here

Check ENG vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 full coverage here
 
Stay tuned for England vs New Zealand live match updates…

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh