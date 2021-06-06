JUST IN
ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE, 1st Test: Clouds hovering over Lords on Day 5 morning

New Zealand will resume from 65-2 on Day with Tom Latham (30) and nightwatchman Neil Wagner (2) at the crease. Check England vs New Zealand live weather updates and live cricket score here

Lord's cricket ground
Cloud cover at Lord's cricket ground at the start of Day 5. Photo: @HomeOfCricket
New Zealand would look to score quick runs on Day 5 of first Test and set a competitive target for England at Lord’s cricket ground, today. The visitors are leading by 165 runs at the start of today’s play and they need to accelerate the run scoring in the first session to have any chance of winning ENG vs NZ 1st Test. Experienced Kiwi pacer Tim Southee says his team has not given up hopes of an outright win despite losing the third day of the opening Test due to rain.

"You play to win Test matches for your country and a Test win at Lord's would be pretty special, so I'd imagine we'll chat overnight, get together as a side and come up with a plan for day five", said New Zealand pacer, who took 6 wickets in England’s first innings.
 
England, on the other hand, would look use the overcast conditions on Day 5 for its advantage and wrap New Zealand’s 2nd innings early.

New Zealand will resume from 65-2 on Day with Tom Latham () and night watchman Neil Wagner () at the crease.
 
England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORECARD
 
 

ENG vs NZ live telecast and streaming in India
 
The ENG vs NZ 1st Test Day 5 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary from 3:30 pm IST today. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
 
ENG vs NZ live streaming for free
 
The Airtel subscribers can watch the live broadcast of New Zealand vs England Test match on Airtel Xtream app and website.

