ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE, 1st Test: Clouds hovering over Lords on Day 5 morning
New Zealand will resume from 65-2 on Day with Tom Latham (30) and nightwatchman Neil Wagner (2) at the crease. Check England vs New Zealand live weather updates and live cricket score here
Cloud cover at Lord's cricket ground at the start of Day 5. Photo: @HomeOfCricket
"You play to win Test matches for your country and a Test win at Lord's would be pretty special, so I'd imagine we'll chat overnight, get together as a side and come up with a plan for day five", said New Zealand pacer, who took 6 wickets in England’s first innings.
England, on the other hand, would look use the overcast conditions on Day 5 for its advantage and wrap New Zealand’s 2nd innings early.
The ENG vs NZ 1st Test Day 5 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary from 3:30 pm IST today. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
The Airtel subscribers can watch the live broadcast of New Zealand vs England Test match on Airtel Xtream app and website.
