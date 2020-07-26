JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

Eng v WI 3rd Test, Day 2 highlights: Windies left reeling by pace onslaught
Business Standard

Eng vs WI: 300 would be great, says Roach after going past 200 Test wickets

Kemar Roach became the first West Indies bowler since the legendary Curtly Ambrose 26 years ago to go past 200 Test wickets during the ongoing third Test against England at Old Trafford

Topics
England vs West Indies | West Indies cricket team | Kemar Roach

IANS  |  Manchester 

Kemar Roach, West Indies cricket team
Kemar Roach after reaching 200-wicket mark. Photo: @ICC

Kemar Roach became the first West Indies bowler since the legendary Curtly Ambrose 26 years ago to go past 200 Test wickets during the ongoing third Test against England at Old Trafford.

After going wicketless for nearly 11 months of Test cricket, Roach broke the duck in the second Test and picked four during the England innings in the third.

Check Eng vs WI 3rd Test live score here

He ended the innings with figures of 4/72. "I guess I had that landmark on my mind a little bit too much, I had a few restless nights," the fast bowler who is playing his 59th Test told the BBC.

"It's good to get past that barrier now and see how many more I can get. 300 would be great. I'll work hard to get there and we'll see how many I can go past 300."
 


 Roach is just one wicket away from equalling the great Andy Roberts' record of 202 wickets. If he does get to 300, he would have gone past names like Gary Sobers (235), Michael Holding (249) and Joel Garner (259).


Check ICC Test Championship latest news and points table here

Ambrose is also the last West Indies bowler to go past the 300-wicket mark, having done so in June 1997 against Sri Lanka at St. John's in Antigua.
First Published: Sun, July 26 2020. 15:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY