IPL 2020 fun banter begins as Harbhajan Singh pulls Virat Kohli's leg

Fun banter ahead of the much delayed 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have begun with Chennai Super Kings' star spinner Harbhajan Singh pulling Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli's leg on Twitter on Friday.
Kohli on Friday tweeted a commercial for the sportswear brand Puma and the dominant colour code in it was yellow. Harbhajan responded to the tweet by saying: "Looks like Specially made for @ChennaiIPL #yellowlove #IPL13"
CSK and RCB may not be comparable to each other in terms of success in the IPL but matches between the two tend to have an electric atmosphere in the stadiums.
Looks like Specially made for @ChennaiIPL #yellowlove #IPL13 https://t.co/FJwhhQipBY— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 24, 2020
Earlier, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel on Friday morning confirmed that the 13th edition of the league will be played around the September 19 to November 8 window and the same has been communicated to the franchises.
Speaking to news agency IANS, IPL Chairman Patel said that the window has been zeroed in on. "We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same," he said.
The official announcement might happen only after the Indian Premier League's Governing Council meeting next week, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has joined the franchises in making logistical plans for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league to be played in the UAE.
