ICC Super League for 2023 World Cup qualification: All you need to know
Eng vs WI 3rd Test: Rain delays start of 4th day's play in Manchester

It would be no surprise if the day is a washout as the forecast is not good for whole day barring a one hour window in the afternoon

AP | PTI  |  Manchester 

England vs West Indies 2020 3rd Test Old Trafford Manchester
England is on the brink of a series win and regaining the Wisden Trophy. Photo: @ICC

England and the West Indies are having an early lunch while they wait for the rain to stop so they can start the fourth day of the deciding test at Old Trafford on Monday.

It would be no surprise if the day is a washout.

England is on the brink of a series win and regaining the Wisden Trophy. The series is at 1-1.

The West Indies is 10-2 in its second innings, tasked with 389 more runs to win but really in survival mode and not unhappy with the rain delay. Kraigg Brathwaite is 2 not out, and Shai Hope 4 not out.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad took both wickets on Sunday evening and has eight for the match. He's on 499 career test wickets.

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 18:17 IST

